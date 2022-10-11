Greek drivers spend Europe’s highest share of salary on fuel

Greek motorists spend an average of 13.13% of their annual income on fuel, which is the greatest percentage of all European countries analyzed in a survey by British insurance comparison website Confused.com.

The price per liter of fuel in Greece (at 2.40 euros during the summer) is the third highest in Europe, only cheaper than Finland’s and the Netherlands’.

However, when looking only at their annual fuel expenditure, Greek drivers’ bills are the fourth lowest in Europe (€1,153.26).

Following behind Greece is Portugal, with drivers predicted to spend almost a tenth (9.79%) of their income on fuel per year.

In comparison, it’s 4.38 percentage points more than what neighboring Spanish drivers spend (5.41% of income on fuel).

Portuguese motorists pay €2.15/lt for refueling – a total annual fuel expenditure of €1,057.07 on average. This is 8.3% less than Greece in first place.

The United Kingdom ranks third, with drivers expected to spend 8.21% of their salary each year to keep their tanks filled.