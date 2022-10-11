ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Downbeat bourse takes more losses

ATHEX: Downbeat bourse takes more losses

The global slowdown prospects, highlighted by the International Monetary Fund, inflicted losses on most international markets for one more day, with Athens following suit in a conspicuously quiet trading session on Tuesday. The outlook is not favorable for Greek stocks unless news from abroad changes the mood of investors ahead of what is universally seen as a tough winter.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 808.98 points, shedding 0.69% from Monday’s 814.61 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.59%, to end at 1,949.15 points.

The banks index conceded 0.51%, with Piraeus falling 1.39%, Alpha dropping 1.03% and National easing 0.34%. Eurobank edged up 0.09%.

Motor Oil declined 2.70%, Jumbo parted with 2.21%, Viohalco lost 1.69% and EYDAP was down 1.55%, while Sarantis improved 1.97% and OPAP gaming company added 0.83%.

In total 33 stocks posted gains, 57 reported losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 35.4 million euros, up from Monday’s €32.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange remained unchanged at 74.19 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: CCHBC keeps benchmark in the black
STOCKS

ATHEX: CCHBC keeps benchmark in the black

ATHEX: Mixed day sees blue chips split
STOCKS

ATHEX: Mixed day sees blue chips split

ATHEX: Investors cash in recent gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Investors cash in recent gains

ATHEX: Robust gains for majority of blue chips
STOCKS

ATHEX: Robust gains for majority of blue chips

ATHEX: Week starts with gains on stock market
STOCKS

ATHEX: Week starts with gains on stock market

ATHEX: Non-bank blue chips boost index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Non-bank blue chips boost index