ATHEX: Downbeat bourse takes more losses

The global slowdown prospects, highlighted by the International Monetary Fund, inflicted losses on most international markets for one more day, with Athens following suit in a conspicuously quiet trading session on Tuesday. The outlook is not favorable for Greek stocks unless news from abroad changes the mood of investors ahead of what is universally seen as a tough winter.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 808.98 points, shedding 0.69% from Monday’s 814.61 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.59%, to end at 1,949.15 points.

The banks index conceded 0.51%, with Piraeus falling 1.39%, Alpha dropping 1.03% and National easing 0.34%. Eurobank edged up 0.09%.

Motor Oil declined 2.70%, Jumbo parted with 2.21%, Viohalco lost 1.69% and EYDAP was down 1.55%, while Sarantis improved 1.97% and OPAP gaming company added 0.83%.

In total 33 stocks posted gains, 57 reported losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 35.4 million euros, up from Monday’s €32.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange remained unchanged at 74.19 points.