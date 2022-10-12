Little risk of telecom blackouts

The worst scenario Europe is facing – i.e. power outages – would also affect mobile networks whose operation relies on around 500,000 towers and masts. But to what extent are telecommunications in Greece at risk of a blackout as a result of the energy crisis?

Greek telecom executives tell Kathimerini, the possibility of a “sudden death” in the mobile networks is negligible. That is because, systemically, the risk of power outages has been almost eliminated, as Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas recently stated, and because critical telecom stations are equipped with lithium batteries and generators that ensure autonomy for some time.

“Undoubtedly, the risk is there, if we take into account that elements of the current energy crisis are constantly changing. However, the Greek state has implemented a series of actions to ensure the uninterrupted operation of telecommunications, which are critical infrastructures,” Athanasios Exarchos, managing director of Vantage Towers Greece, a subsidiary of the Vodafone group, which has more than 5,000 points of passive equipment throughout the country. Conversely, active equipment such as, for example, the antenna or radio network, is not owned by Vantage Towers.

Also, with the aim of reducing the energy requirements of the specific infrastructures, energy saving measures have been implemented in recent years. “Before the war broke out, we adopted an ambitious plan to upgrade and modernize our infrastructure, having managed last year to save 2.5 gigawatts. We’ll save about that much more this year. In other words, we reduce the energy footprint of passive equipment by a total of 5 GW on an annual basis. With the aim of further reducing the energy footprint of our facilities, we have a series of pilot programs under way in Europe that include the installation of microturbines that allow us to provide part of the necessary electricity. If the results of the tests are satisfactory, we will install microturbines in our facilities in Greece as well,” explains Exarchos.

At the same time, as industry players report, through the installation of special equipment in the active infrastructure of telecom towers, it is possible to intelligently manage energy consumption based on peak demand times.