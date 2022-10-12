ECONOMY TECHNOLOGY

Nicosia to modernize its websites

Nicosia to modernize its websites
[File photo]

Cyprus’ Deputy Ministry for Innovation, Research and Digital Policy announced on Tuesday that a contract has been signed to modernize the state’s websites, which will now be accessible through the new digital platform, Gov.cy, modeled on Greece’s Gov.gr.

The project, which was awarded to EY Cyprus, aims to establish a modern and unified presence for all government services, and improve the experience of citizens when browsing government portals.

Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos said that it is one of the most important digital transformation projects of the Deputy Ministry, which is of key importance for the modernization of the state and will have a direct impact on the daily lives of citizens.

The content and functions will be constantly enriched and upgraded, he said, adding that the goal is for Gov.cy to be the sole point of contact with the state, as well as a source of valid information and direct services to citizens.

The project will cost €1.1 million and will be concluded in two phases. The first 65 portals will be developed in 2023.

Cyprus Technology

