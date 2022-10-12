ATHEX: Stock market capitalizes on GDP outlook

The Greek bourse spent its entire session on Wednesday in positive territory, with multiple reports, official and corporate, pointing to the Greek economy continuing to outperform most of its eurozone peers next year too, despite the domestic political and geopolitical challenges that may lie ahead.

Banks continued to enjoy most of the attention, having rid themselves of most of their nonperforming loans.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 817.55 points, adding 1.06% to Tuesday’s 808.98 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.21%, to end up at 1,972.82 points.

The banks index advanced 1.61%, thanks to Alpha grabbing 2.57%, Piraeus earning 2.35%, National earning 2.10% and Eurobank rising 0.20%. Motor Oil soared 4.06%, Jumbo grew 2.41%, Aegean Airlines rose 2.03%, OPAP augmented 1.81% and Mytilineos collected 1.79%, while Sarantis fell 0.64%.

In total 52 stocks secured gains, 34 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.3 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €35.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.73% to close at 74.73 points.