ATHEX: Stock market sees a game of two halves

Thursday’s trading session at Athinon Avenue was a game of two halves, as they say in soccer, with early gains giving way to moderate losses after the announcement of US inflation data. Still, the Greek market avoided any major losses, with traders resorting to some damage limitation for the day to contain the drop for most blue chips. Investors are also waiting for the S&P verdict on the Greek economy late on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 816.02 points, shedding 0.19% from Wednesday’s 817.55 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.22%, to end at 1,968.42 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.04%.

The banks index improved 0.11%, on Piraeus rising 0.73% and Alpha earning 0.69%, while Eurobank eased 0.18% and National slipped 0.40%.

In total 41 stocks reported gains, 48 sustained losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 46.8 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €50.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.20% to close at 73.83 points.