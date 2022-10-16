ECONOMY

Flower shops wilting since start of Ukraine war

Flower shops wilting since start of Ukraine war
Since the start of the war in Ukraine the prices of imported flowers have jumped, discouraging potential customers, flower shop owners and staff tell Kathimerini.

“A year ago we were selling one red rose for 2 euros and today we sell one for €2.50. The other colors were sold for €1.50 and today that price has risen to €2,” said an employee at the Floras florist in the center of Athens. “These are Ecuadorian roses, which we import from Central Europe,” she explained.

Consumers are surprised by the price hikes because they concern all types of flowers – from the cheapest to those that have always been somewhat expensive. “A chrysanthemum used to cost €1 euro and now it has climbed to €1.50,” another florist said.

“We import the largest number of our plants,” another florist in Agios Dimitrios says. “The rise in prices was already felt in the spring,” ha said, adding that the increase ranges from 50 to 80% of the previous price.

