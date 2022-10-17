ECONOMY ENERGY

Turning up the heat in apartment blocks

Central heating has always been a bone of contention at apartment buildings’ general meetings, and the energy crisis this winter is going to make matters even worse.

The steep increase in the cost of heating, despite the state subsidy policy, as well as the constant energy market shifts – natural gas was cheaper than heating oil a few days ago and then became more expensive again – have brought owners and tenants to a standstill.

The topics that dominate general meetings concern changing the burner, autonomous heating in each apartment, reducing heating hours, adjusting the thermostat, and hardly ever finding a common solution.

