Greece best European country to invest in, says Fairfax CEO

Greece is still – and by far – the best European country to invest in, Prem Watsa, the chairma and chief executive of Fairfax Financial Holdings, has said in a keynote address at the Toronto Economic Forum.

Organized by the Delphi Economic Forum in partnership with The Hellenic Initiative Canada and in association with Canada-Greece Chamber of Commerce and the Hellenic-Canadian Board of Trade, the two-day Toronto Economic Forum, which opened on Monday, is being attended by political, diplomatic and economic leaders from Greece and Canada.

The forum seeks to foster further economic cooperation, highlighting investment opportunities in both Canada and Greece and deepening the ties between the business and political elites and civil society between Greece and Canada.

In May 2021, Watsa said Greece had “the best government in Europe because it follows business-friendly policies that can create jobs.”

His company has investments in Eurobank, real estate investment company Grivalia Properties and Eurolife insurance group, among others.