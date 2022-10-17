ATHEX: Stocks index reaches a 5-week high

The benchmark of the stock market in Athens spent all day in the black and climbed to a new five-week high on Monday, mostly thanks to the growth reported from foreign markets at the start of the week. However, trading activity remained low, which dampened most of the enthusiasm this session of solid gains could have generated.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 842.64 points, the highest since September 12, adding 1.24% to Friday’s 832.32 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.35%, to end up at 2,041.11 points.

The banks index underperformed, improving 0.72%. Piraeus advanced 1.14%, National collected 0.89%, Alpha grew 0.83% and Eurobank fetched 0.37%. Mytilineos jumped 3.79%, PPC augmented 2.81%, Terna Energy rose 2.71% and ADMIE Holdings grabbed 2.68%, as Quest Holding parted with 1.57%.

In total 60 stocks posted gains, 36 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 62.1 million euros, down from last Friday’s €64.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.04% to close at 74.72 points.