ATHEX: Benchmark climbs to a 7-week high

The Greek stock market extended its upward trajectory on Tuesday, with banks playing the leading role this time after largely sitting out Monday’s growth spurt. The UK economic policy reversal appeased international market and released some forces eager for profits, which the Athens market can certainly provide given the potential foreign agencies acknowledge.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 851.04 points, the highest since August 31, adding 1% to Monday’s 842.64 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.11%, to end up at 2,063.69 points.

The banks index jumped 2.62%, as Piraeus soared 4.52%, Eurobank earned 3.01%, Alpha gained 2.49% and National fetched 1.46%. Public Power Corporation augmented 3.46%, Motor Oil rose 2.26%, Sarantis grew 2.22% and Viohalco collected 1.96%, while ADMIE Holdings fell 1.54% and Coca-Cola HBC parted with 1.14%.

In total 66 stocks recorded gains, 29 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 66.2 million euros, up from Monday’s €62.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.96% to close at 74 points.