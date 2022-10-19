Demand for heating oil rising

The offers and discounts provided by oil companies combined with the government subsidy for heating oil increased the interest of consumers, despite the fact that the final price remains higher than last year.

The average price of heating oil, according to the Development Ministry’s observatory, was at 1.414 euros per liter nationwide and at €1.384/lt in Attica.

According to fuel market sources, demand for heating oil is increasing, with many consumers putting in orders for even small amounts.

Many are probably rushing to take advantage of the offers that have been announced ahead of possible price increases in the next period, they added.