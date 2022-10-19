ATHEX: Merger rumors contain stock market losses

Rumors about possible mergers and acquisitions in the local market, involving foreign investors in some cases, helped contain the pressure on Greek stocks on Wednesday after three sessions of satisfactory gains that led to some predictable profit-taking. The eurozone and British inflation data announced inflicted losses on most European bourses, but Athinon Avenue showed notable resilience, while mid-caps even closed with gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 848.17 points, shedding 0.34% from Tuesday’s 851.04 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.54%, to end up at 2,052.45 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.15%.

The banks index dropped 0.92% after five straight sessions of growth: Alpha fell 2.28%, Piraeus and Eurobank eased 0.75, while National rose 0.17%. Ellaktor soared 6.42%, Piraeus Port Authority jumped 5.15% and Public Power Corporation fetched 2.29%, as OPAP conceded 2.59%.

In total 38 stocks showed gains, 56 took losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €66.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.82% to 74.61 points.