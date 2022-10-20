ECONOMY

Greek-French deal to avoid double taxation heads to Parliament

[EPA]

A Greek-French treaty to prevent double taxation was approved in its first reading by parties in the Parliament on Wednesday and will head to plenary for final ratification.

Its title is “Ratification of the agreement between the Hellenic Republic and the French Republic to eliminate double taxation in relation to income tax and the prevention of tax evasion and tax avoidance”, and it was approved on the votes of ruling New Democracy and PASOK-KINAL. 

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Greek Solution and MeRA25 reserved judgment until the plenary, while the Communist Party of Greece voted against it.

“Through this treaty we are discussing today, a more welcoming and friendlier investment environment is created in both countries,” Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos said at the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, adding that its importance “is better understood if we factor in the range and extent of the two countries’ economic relations.”

[AMNA]

Taxation

