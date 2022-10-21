Icelandic carrier introduces direct flights to Athens, transits to US

Iceland’s low-cost carrier Play has started ticket sales for flights from Athens to Iceland and the US, initially with two flights per week, every Tuesday and Saturday, starting on June 3, 2023.

From Reykjavik, Play passengers can continue their journey to four destinations in the US: New York, Washington, Boston and Baltimore.

Flight time from Athens to Reykjavik is about five and a half hours, while connecting flight time for traveling to the US will be approximately two hours.