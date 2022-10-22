Staikouras says more deals in works with more countries on double taxation

Greece will strive to extend the network of Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements with countries such as Australia and Japan and to revise existing agreements, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras announced on Thursday in Parliament, during the ratification of the Greece-France agreement to eliminate double taxation of income tax and the prevention of tax evasion and tax avoidance.

“The Ministry of Finance is actively involved in shaping developments in the field of taxation at the OECD and European Union level, and is already negotiating or planning negotiations in order, on the one hand, to revise existing agreements (e.g. Sweden) and, on the other hand, to extend the network of Double Taxation Agreements with new countries (e.g. Australia, Japan), with a focus on peace, stability and security, through the economic development of the countries’ relations,” Staikouras said.

Addressing lawmakers, Staikouras referred to the need to develop Greece’s international and bilateral economic relations, “especially today.”

In this context, he said that the Finance Ministry is constantly on the lookout for original, creative solutions, with respect to international law, due to the economic interdependence between countries with different economic systems or different growth rates.

Ruling New Democracy and the opposition parties SYRIZA and PASOK-KINAL voted in favor of the draft law on double taxation avoidance.