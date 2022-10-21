ECONOMY

Athens Bar Show returns

An educational exhibition for bartenders and bar and catering professionals, the Athens Bar Show returns to the Technopolis cultural center in downtown Gazi on November 8, along with many events around the capital.

More specifically, the opening party will take place on November 6 at Kotzia Square in front of Athens City Hall, with 40 pop-up bars serving signature cocktails for one night. 

Over a four-day period, consumers and professionals will have the chance to savor the experience offered by some of the hottest cocktail bars in the world, which will be sending representatives to Athens.

Organizers say they are expecting more than 12,000 visitors this year.

