ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market evolved into a bear trap

ATHEX: Stock market evolved into a bear trap

The Greek stock market proved to be a bear trap of sorts on Thursday, as it reversed early losses to continue upward in the course of the day and rally to a new seven-week high at the closing auctions (partly thanks to the strong opening in Wall Street), albeit on reduced trading volume. Investors are also expecting the Standard & Poor’s verdict on the Greek economy on Friday night.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 854.80 points, its highest since August 31, adding 0.78% to Wednesday’s 848.17 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.83%, to end up at 2,069.56 points.

The banks index advanced 1.33%, on Piraeus rising 2.26%, Alpha grabbing 2.22%, Eurobank fetching 1.07% and National earning 0.37%. 

Meanwhile, Quest Holdings eased 1.49% and Motor Oil dropped 1.41%.

In total 61 stocks secured gains, 35 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 45.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €50 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.11% to close at 74.69 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Merger rumors contain stock market losses
STOCKS

ATHEX: Merger rumors contain stock market losses

ATHEX: Benchmark climbs to a 7-week high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark climbs to a 7-week high

ATHEX: Stocks index reaches a 5-week high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks index reaches a 5-week high

ATHEX: Benchmark closes at three-week high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark closes at three-week high

ATHEX: Stock market sees a game of two halves
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market sees a game of two halves

ATHEX: Stock market capitalizes on GDP outlook
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market capitalizes on GDP outlook