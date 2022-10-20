ATHEX: Stock market evolved into a bear trap

The Greek stock market proved to be a bear trap of sorts on Thursday, as it reversed early losses to continue upward in the course of the day and rally to a new seven-week high at the closing auctions (partly thanks to the strong opening in Wall Street), albeit on reduced trading volume. Investors are also expecting the Standard & Poor’s verdict on the Greek economy on Friday night.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 854.80 points, its highest since August 31, adding 0.78% to Wednesday’s 848.17 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.83%, to end up at 2,069.56 points.

The banks index advanced 1.33%, on Piraeus rising 2.26%, Alpha grabbing 2.22%, Eurobank fetching 1.07% and National earning 0.37%.

Meanwhile, Quest Holdings eased 1.49% and Motor Oil dropped 1.41%.

In total 61 stocks secured gains, 35 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 45.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €50 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.11% to close at 74.69 points.