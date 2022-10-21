New, more favorable debt rule

The European Commission proposals regarding the reforms of the Stability and Development Pact contain more favorable proposals for countries with a high debt like Greece. They concern the introduction of a gradual target for the debt ratio of 90% for “high-risk” countries, which for Greece is considered perfectly manageable as well as positive for the course of its evaluation.

German newspaper Handelsblatt reported that Brussels wants to give member states more time to reduce their debt, while in the future it will come to an agreement with each government separately on an individualized multi-year debt reduction plan, aimed at simplifying the rules and strengthening supervision.

The core of this reform is the abolition of the so-called “one-twentieth” rule, introduced after the debt crisis in the eurozone. It stipulates that a country must reduce its debt by 1/20 of the difference between the existing debt and the limit of 60% of the gross domestic product per year, so that in 20 years the debt has been reduced to 60% of GDP.

Brussels will reportedly keep the ceiling of the debt ratio at 60% of GDP as a long-term target, as well as 3% for the deficit, as it is seen as an important commitment to fiscal discipline. However, the Commission is proposing a new rule, according to which “high-risk countries” (with a debt ratio above 90%, such as Italy and Greece) will have to follow a sustainable debt reduction trajectory within four years towards the milestone of 90%. Once they reach it, they will be considered “medium-risk” countries and can slow down their decline toward 60%. Each government can also negotiate with the Commission to extend the four-year period by up to three years.

For Greece, this rule is considered perfectly manageable. In the next four years, i.e. in 2026, the Greek debt is estimated to be around 140% (from 193% in 2021 and 169% this year), reliable sources tell Kathimerini, based on very conservative forecasts for the growth of nominal GDP as well as inflation.