ATHEX: Snatching gains from jaws of drop

The Greek stock market proved its newly discovered resilience once again on Friday, as faced with uncertainty from the political turmoil in London and unchartered territory in European energy, it managed to offset all early losses on the day and close with marginal growth for its benchmark, on yet another seven-week high.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 854.99 points, adding just 0.02% to Thursday’s 854.80 points. On a weekly basis it improved 2.72%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.07%, to end up at 2,068.16 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.09%.

The banks index also grew 0.09%, on Piraeus grabbing 1.56% and National edging up 0.03%, while Alpha dropped 0.24% and Eurobank slipped 0.10%. Sarantis jumped 4.14% and Lamda Development earned 1.62%, as EYDAP leaked 2.78%.

In total 50 stocks boasted gains, 46 sustained losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.9 million euros, down from Thursday’s €45.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.33% to close at 74.94 points.