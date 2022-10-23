‘Household basket’ provision reaches Parliament

Τhe legal provision establishing the so-called “household basket” will be submitted to Parliament this week, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday at the Olympia Forum III.

He explained that the delay to the regulation foreseeing fixed, low prices on a series of basic commodities at supermarkets was due to the intervention of the Competition Commission, which he believed will reach a decision within the next few days.

Asked about the high cost of living, the minister pointed out that collective reactions will intensify during the winter worldwide, while he underlined that Europe has taken initiatives, albeit with delays as it was not easy to find the common ground required.

He said the issue of prices and how they are set internationally was “complex,” as it is not possible to know the gas prices of the following a week.

“Greece will do better than we thought,” the minister stressed, adding that “the limits of government intervention are specific.”