Cyprus maps innovation ecosystem

Nicosia last week launched the Cyprus Tech Ecosystem Map, which will serve as a link between the local tech and innovation ecosystem and the international business and investment community.

In a press conference, Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos said the new initiative “is a great asset to be leveraged by the entire ecosystem, local and abroad.

“As a result, I’d like to welcome everyone to the launch of the Cyprus Tech Ecosystem Map, a platform designed to serve as a link between our local tech and innovation ecosystem and the international business and investment community,” he said.

Kokkinos also stated that this initiative demonstrates the ecosystem’s collaboration with the government, academia, and the private sector, as well as the efforts and work that Tech Island is putting in to help Cyprus become a world-class destination for talent and the innovation ecosystem.

“I dare say that Tech Island is the driving force behind our innovation ecosystem,” he said. He also mentioned the EU innovation scoreboard, which ranked Cyprus 10th, whereas three or four years ago the country’s ranking ranged between 20th and 22nd.