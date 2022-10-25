Large disparity between rates of deposits and loans

The gap between interest rates on deposits and loans is growing dramatically, as banks keep interest rates low on time deposits, whose yields remain almost zero.

The average time deposit rate in Greece is one of the lowest in the eurozone at 0.11% and remains below the average European rate, which, based on the latest comparative data from the ECB, stands at 0.35%.

At the same time, lending rates remain at higher levels than the eurozone average, e.g. for the purchase of a home or the financing of consumer needs through revolving credit, which are 3.14% and 10.34% respectively against 2.2% and 5.92% in the eurozone.