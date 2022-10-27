ECONOMY

New alliance aims to promote Greece as conference destination

New alliance aims to promote Greece as conference destination

A national agency to promote Greece as a conference destination country will be set up under the name Greek Meetings Alliance, it was announced on Tuesday.

The initiative belongs to the Hellenic Association of Professional Congress Organizers & Destination Events Specialists (HAPCO & DES), the This Is Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau (Athens Municipality), and the Thessaloniki Convention Bureau, all of which signed a relevant agreement at an event at the Athens Concert Hall.

At the event, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said the collaboration began during the coronavirus pandemic and noted it will provide the first step in turning Athens and Thessaloniki into major global congress destinations.

Initiative Conference

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
East Med & Southeast Europe Forum being held in Brussels
ECONOMY

East Med & Southeast Europe Forum being held in Brussels

Greek-British Symposium opens on Thursday
ECONOMY

Greek-British Symposium opens on Thursday

Maritime Cyprus opening this Sunday
CONFERENCE

Maritime Cyprus opening this Sunday

InvestGR Forum is shifting to September
CONFERENCE

InvestGR Forum is shifting to September

Cyprus Forum set to focus on inclusivity
CONFERENCE

Cyprus Forum set to focus on inclusivity

Sustainability and shipping on this week’s Capital Link forum agenda
ECONOMY

Sustainability and shipping on this week’s Capital Link forum agenda