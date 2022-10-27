New alliance aims to promote Greece as conference destination

A national agency to promote Greece as a conference destination country will be set up under the name Greek Meetings Alliance, it was announced on Tuesday.

The initiative belongs to the Hellenic Association of Professional Congress Organizers & Destination Events Specialists (HAPCO & DES), the This Is Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau (Athens Municipality), and the Thessaloniki Convention Bureau, all of which signed a relevant agreement at an event at the Athens Concert Hall.

At the event, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said the collaboration began during the coronavirus pandemic and noted it will provide the first step in turning Athens and Thessaloniki into major global congress destinations.