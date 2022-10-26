ECONOMY

Bond reopening raises €975 million

A return by the Greek state to international capital markets was met with strong investment interest, as the reopening of a five-year bond was almost two-and-a-half times oversubscribed on Tuesday.

In an announcement, the Public Debt Management Authority said that offers exceeded 1.865 billion euros and the Greek state finally accepted offers worth €975 million, up from the initial target of €750 million.

The bond price was set at 99.30 basis points.

On Wednesday the PDMA will also auction 26-week treasury bills, to the amount of €625 million.

