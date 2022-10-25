ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark fails to hold 2-month high

The Greek stock market benchmark index came off its two-month high registered at Monday’s close during a stint of profit taking on Tuesday. Most European markets seemed to lack any particular direction amid uncertainty regarding the future policy of the European Central Bank and the US Fed. The positive outcome of the five-year sovereign bond reopening by the Greek state also drew attention away from stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 863.35 points, shedding 0.33% from Monday’s 866.25 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.16%, to end at 2,094.20 points, though mid-caps fared significantly worse, dropping 1.32%.

The banks index eased 0.37%, as Piraeus gave up 1.75%, Eurobank shrank 1.04% and Alpha parted with 0.64%, while National advanced 1.35%. Motor Oil fell 2.69% and ADMIE Holdings declined 2.35%, as OPAP earned 1.77%.

In total 33 stocks posted gains, 58 registered losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57.8 million euros, up from Monday’s €50.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.63% to close at 76.24 points.

