T-bill takings could reach €1 billion

The Public Debt Management Agency announced on Wednesday it auctioned 26-week treasury bills, and after getting bids totaling 1.311 billion euros it finally accepted the amount of €812.5 million.

On top of that, primary dealers can additionally submit non-competitive bids up to 30% of the amount initially auctioned, until Thursday noon, which will take total takings to €1 billion.

The yield secured was 2.03%, against 1.95% in the previous such auction on September 28, and the settlement date is October 31.