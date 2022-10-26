ATHEX: Index retains 860-pt mark in even trade

Wednesday’s session at the Greek stock market was evenly balanced, with blue chips going down and mid-caps going up, the benchmark posting negligible losses and the majority of stocks enjoying gains. All eyes are on the European Central Bank rate hike expected on Thursday and the comments that will follow it, as well as the upcoming response by the Fed on November 1-2.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 862.76 points, shedding 0.07% from Tuesday’s 863.35 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.18%, to end up at 2,090.35 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.14%.

The banks index slipped 0.09%, as Piraeus fell 2.55% and Alpha eased 0.60%, while National earned 0.97% and Eurobank grew 0.33%.

Motor Oil rose 4.18%, Aegean Air collected 3.04% and Sarantis climbed 2.38%, as Public Power Corporation conceded 2.28% and Piraeus Port lost 1.90%.

In total 53 stocks obtained gains, 43 recorded losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €57.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.42% to close at 75.92 points.