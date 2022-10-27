ATHEX: Fourth week of gains for benchmark

For a third session in a row, it was a bit of a mixed picture on the Greek stock market, with the benchmark posting minor losses and investors trading selectively, this time giving a clear lead to rising stocks at the end of the trading week and with one session left till the end of the month. This was actually the fourth week in succession the main index has posted growth.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 860.76 points, shedding 0.23% from Wednesday’s 862.76 points. Compared to the previous week’s close, it advanced 0.67%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.16%, to end at 2,087.05 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.34%.

The banks index improved 0.54%, as Eurobank rose 0.88%, Alpha collected 0.48%, Piraeus earned 0.29% and National edged 0.27% higher. Ellaktor dropped 2.82%, but Piraeus Port climbed 3.62%.

In total 50 stocks posted gains, 37 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 12 sessions, amounting to 40.9 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €56.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.05% to 75.96 points.