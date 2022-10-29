ECONOMY

Nicosia: Sea border issue with Beirut can be easily settled

Nicosia: Sea border issue with Beirut can be easily settled

A Cypriot delegation in Lebanon on Friday for talks on maritime border delineation between the two countries said any disputes during that process could be easily resolved.

“There is no problem between Lebanon and Cyprus that cannot be resolved easily,” said Cypriot special envoy Tasos Tzionis after meeting with outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Lebanon and Cyprus reached a maritime border agreement in 2007, but it was never ratified by Lebanon’s Parliament and therefore never went into force.

Cyprus delineated its maritime exclusive economic zone vis-a-vis Israel in 2010. Lebanon and Israel officially delineated their contested sea boundary on Thursday, following years of US-mediated indirect talks.

Aoun said the next step following that achievement would be delineating Lebanon’s maritime boundaries with northern neighbor Syria and resuming talks with Cyprus to the west.

A planned visit this week to Damascus by a top Lebanese delegation was indefinitely postponed after the Syrian government told Beirut it was “not the right time.”

Lebanon’s deputy speaker of Parliament and border negotiator Elias Bou Saab said on Friday Syria was still the priority.

“We will not delineate with Cyprus until we communicate with Syria,” Bou Saab said. [Reuters]

Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus sees uptick in economic sentiment
ECONOMY

Cyprus sees uptick in economic sentiment

Cyprus bank deposits rise to 9-year high
BANKING

Cyprus bank deposits rise to 9-year high

Cyprus’ draft state budget ‘responsible’
FINANCE

Cyprus’ draft state budget ‘responsible’

Budapest for Cypriot gas utilization
ENERGY

Budapest for Cypriot gas utilization

Cyprus maps innovation ecosystem
ECONOMY

Cyprus maps innovation ecosystem

Nicosia has absorbed 80% of EU funds
CYPRUS

Nicosia has absorbed 80% of EU funds