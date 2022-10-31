ECONOMY FINANCE

Two-speed heating oil subsidy

Two-speed heating oil subsidy

The heating allowance will be granted this year to those within two categories of income limits.

For some, last year’s income limits (€14,000 euros for singles and €20,000 for married taxpayers) will apply, along with a double benefit, and for others the new income limits (€16,000 for singles and €24,000 for couples), but with a single benefit.

The new beneficiaries that switch from gas and electricity to oil for their heating will receive a double benefit, but with the income criteria that applied last year, while the new expanded income criteria will apply to the old beneficiaries. Also, with the expansion of the criteria, consumers who used oil, but were excluded due to income, will also receive a subsidy.

The new process brings more beneficiaries into the government’s planning and it is estimated that 1.3 million households could potentially receive the benefit, from 950,000 in 2021.

The cost of the heating allowance amounts to €300 million. However, the government, depending on developments in oil rates, is expected to continue the subsidy of €0.25 at the pump in the first quarter of 2023. Currently the 25-cent subsidy applies to purchases made until year-end.

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek T-bills to be auctioned Wednesday
ECONOMY

Greek T-bills to be auctioned Wednesday

November electricity subsidies to drop to 430 million euros
FINANCE

November electricity subsidies to drop to 430 million euros

T-bill takings could reach €1 billion
ECONOMY

T-bill takings could reach €1 billion

Bond reopening raises €975 million
ECONOMY

Bond reopening raises €975 million

Cyprus’ draft state budget ‘responsible’
FINANCE

Cyprus’ draft state budget ‘responsible’

Some 1.3 mln Greek households to get heating allowance
ECONOMY

Some 1.3 mln Greek households to get heating allowance