ECONOMY

Free firewood turns into hot commodity in Greece

Free firewood turns into hot commodity in Greece

Facing a winter of energy shortages, people across Greece are resorting to cheaper heating sources, such as firewood.

Responding to growing demand – which tends to push up prices – several local councils across the country have stepped in to distribute firewood free of charge to the needy.

In Greece’s mountainous regions, such programs have already been running for years. But in urban centers, this is a new initiative.

In Glyfada, a suburb south of Athens, the program was launched in early 2021 after a February snowstorm left tons of downed trees and fallen branches on the streets, Anna Kafka, head of the municipality’s civil protection department, told Xinhua.

Those interested can submit an application and once that is processed they can take as much as they can fit into the trunk of their car.

This year, as the energy crisis intensifies, the municipality has seen an increase in applications.

Kafka told Xinhua that for the whole of 2021 they had received 10,000 applications, while this year, by the end of September, they had already received 5,000. [Xinhua]

Inflation Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Budapest for Cypriot gas utilization
ENERGY

Budapest for Cypriot gas utilization

Subsidy for diesel fuel is likely, PM says
ECONOMY

Subsidy for diesel fuel is likely, PM says

Cyprus to export energy from renewables
ENERGY

Cyprus to export energy from renewables

Greek economic rebound to slow next year as energy costs curb growth
ECONOMY

Greek economic rebound to slow next year as energy costs curb growth

Cyprus wants EU exemption from energy cutback
ECONOMY

Cyprus wants EU exemption from energy cutback

Cyprus extends reduced fuel taxation
FINANCE

Cyprus extends reduced fuel taxation