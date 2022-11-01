Greek stores say ‘yes’ to Black Friday, ‘no’ to interim sales

This year’s “Black Friday” retail sales event will take place on November 25 and will include major offers, market representatives said, while also welcoming the end of the interim sales that used to take place at the beginning of November.

President of the Association of Businesses and Retail Sales of Greece (SELPE) Antonis Makris stated that “there are enough products, there are plenty of good price offers, and great competition in the market – we are all awaiting consumers to come and take advantage of the offers.”

Vice President of the Athens Trade Association Makis Savvidis welcomed the end of the interim sales, a request of employer and consumer agencies who said that the long sales period held prices high and served neither businesses or consumers.

As Savvidis explained it, “it was noted that during large sales periods, businesses could not keep offering very good prices.” Black Friday, he added, “will provide some cash relief to businesses that will offer large price cuts, while consumers will have the opportunity to make their purchases ahead of Christmas at very good prices […], both from their brick-and-mortar and online stores.”