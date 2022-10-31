ATHEX: Monthly rise of over 10%

October proved to be a particularly positive month for Greek stocks, which recovered a large portion of the ground lost in previous months, opening very positive prospects for the rest of the year. It also ended with a session of notable gains for the benchmark and most blue chips on Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 874.27 points, adding 1.57% to Thursday’s 860.76 points. On a monthly basis it grew 10.26%, the best monthly result in almost two years.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.63%, to end up at 2,121.14 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.35%.

The banks index advanced 1.47%, led by Piraeus (up 3.48%) and Eurobank (1.87%). Alpha earned 1.03% and National grew 0.55%.

PPC jumped 5.10%, Ellaktor rose 5.08%, EYDAP grabbed 4.96% and GEK Terna collected 4.33%.

In total 58 stocks secured gains, 38 suffered losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 75 million euros, up from last Thursday’s €40.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.86% to close at 76.61 points.