Greeks like e-commerce but point to shortcomings

Almost all consumers (95%) say they are satisfied with their overall experience of online shopping, given that fraud phenomena hardly ever occur, per the sectoral research on e-commerce carried out by the Competition Commission.

However, there is a series of inhibiting factors for the development of the sector from the consumers’ viewpoint: Key inhibiting factors for making online purchases include transport costs, product delivery times, concern about potential fraud and the absence of a cash-on-delivery option.

It also appears consumers are more demanding in terms of the features they expect Greek online stores to have compared to foreign-based ones, but tend to prefer the former with a view to strengthening Greek businesses.

