ECONOMY

PM: Gov’t will keep supporting households and businesses

[AMNA]

The government has made it clear that it will continue to support households and businesses against the spike in high prices to the extent of its ability, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, responding to a question about the “household basket” measure launched in Greece after the conclusion of the Berlin Process Summit for the Western Balkans held in the German capital.

Mitsotakis said that the first reaction of the market and consumers to the specific measure was good, pointing out that the government has initiated a series of support measures in recent months, such as support for high electricity bills, the emergency benefit ahead of Christmas for vulnerable households and upcoming pension increases.

“There is easy criticism and easy promises but the citizens no longer believe that inflation can be fought with a single law and a single article,” he added.

Inflation

