Grocery turnover grows on fewer but more expensive purchases

Turnover at Greek supermarkets is increasing at a growing rate, while at the same time the volume of sales in stores is decreasing, precisely because the increased prices are leading consumers to buy fewer products.

In the January-September period, supermarket turnover increased by 4% compared to the same period in 2021, according to the data of market research company IRI, while at the same time sales volume fell by 1.4%.

In absolute numbers, turnover in the first nine months of 2022 reached 6.27 billion euros from around €6 billion in the same period of 2021. On average, the price per unit has grown 5.5% year-on-year.