Stournaras: Greece’s growth rate to be 6% this year

Stournaras. The Bank of Greece sees growth at 6% this year, declining in 2023 to 2.8%, Governor Yannis Stournaras, said on Monday at The Economist conference. He explained that the Greek economy has outperformed the EU as a result of tourism, the Recovery and Resilience Fund inflows and the phenomenon of suppressed demand.

“The Bank of Greece thought that we’re going to have 3.2 percent growth this year, but now we are revising it to 6 percent and it’s because of much higher receipts from tourism,” the central banker told Brussels news site Politico in an interview.

He added that it seems like people spent aggressively all accumulated savings from the pandemic period.

He said he expected Greece to outpace the rest of the region in the coming years.

“If you include the 2021 and 2022 GDP growth rates, it is not inconceivable to have an average growth rate of 3 percent during the [EU’s] Recovery and Resilience Facility time horizon.”

He did not foresee a recession for Greece, he added.

Stournaras warned that more rate hikes by the European Central Bank could cause unnecessary damage to Europe’s economy, recommending that rate increases take a slower pace.

He also urged tax and energy authorities to do more to tame inflation.