Excellent year for Greek tourism

Looking at the Parthenon in photographs is one thing, but actually visiting it is quite another, the author says. [ALEXANDROS BELTES/EPA]

The year 2022 is proving an excellent one for Greek tourism, as the country upgraded its product, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said at Zappeion Hall in Athens on Thursday.

At the inauguration of Athens International Tourism Expo 2022, which concludes on Saturday, Kikilias said Greece also tapped into new sector markets, attracted high-income visitors, promoted new destinations, and generated revenues that strengthened the national economy, local communities and the average Greek family.

The ministry’s target is for Greece to become a year-round tourist destination, he underlined.

Kikilias also spoke of crucial works that will be carried out in green sustainable tourism in 2023, partially funded by the EU Resilience & Recovery Fund, National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) funding, as well as through the Public Investments Program.