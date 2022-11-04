ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark closes at 10-week high

The Greek bourse capped another week of growth with a remarkable Friday session that saw the benchmark grow by more than 2% on the day to climb close to 880 points, driven partly by the very positive market feedback on banks’ performance over the third quarter of the year. The benchmark’s 50-session high and the 34-session-high turnover sealed a particularly promising week, which was the fifth in a row with gains for the local stock market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 879.10 points, adding 2.01% to Thursday’s 861.76 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.13%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.27%, to end up at 2,140.16 points, and the banks index augmented 3.28%.

Jumbo soared 6.61%, Alpha jumped 4.82%, Piraeus Bank earned 4.75% and Lamda Development improved 3%.

In total 75 stocks obtained gains, 21 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 73 million euros, up from Thursday’s €47.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.37% to close at 76.39 points.

Stocks

