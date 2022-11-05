Why is Cyprus short of eggs?

Shoppers in Cyprus have recently noted a relative shortage of eggs in the market. They are not completely missing from supermarkets and food retail outlets, but there are certainly fewer available.

Andreas Hadjiadamou, executive secretary of the Cyprus Supermarkets Association, and Marios Antoniou, general secretary of the Pancyprian Retail Association, both appeared reassuring about the egg shortages.

So what is causing the scarcity of eggs in the Cypriot market? According to Hadjiadamou, a number of production units in Europe are dealing with diseases affecting poultry populations. Simultaneously, there are significant delays in the transport of poultry, resulting in fewer numbers being imported into the Cypriot market.

Petros Mintikkis, president of the Poultry Farmers Association, attributed the lower imports to a reduction in production at European units due to increased costs.

He stated that there have been cases of avian influenza in several European countries since March, resulting in the loss of a significant number of birds, primarily for security reasons.

As a result, those who trade in eggs can no longer find them easily on the market, and poultry prices are rising as a result of reduced supply and increased production costs. Consequently, it is expected that these costs will be reflected in the final product, with the price of eggs on Cypriot shelves increasing by 10-20% over current prices.

In terms of market sufficiency, it is expected that the problem will gradually ease over the next one or two months, as tourism flows and therefore domestic consumption decline.

It is estimated that approximately 150 million eggs are consumed annually on the Cypriot market, with domestic production covering 70% and imports covering 30%.

Antoniou, for his part, stated that any shortages are limited to this specific product because no problems have been reported with other products.

Consumers may notice that specific brands are not readily available on supermarket shelves, but in any case, there are other options. This is a gap in the market caused by the pandemic and the deregulation it has caused in the smooth operation of global trade and the supply chain on a global scale.