Survey points to main advantage of online stores

According to 46% of consumers, the lower prices of products compared to those applicable in physical stores is one of the greatest advantages of shopping at online stores.

According to a survey carried out by the Competition Commission, however, a large proportion of suppliers impose selling prices of the products on retailers indirectly or even directly, although the latter is prohibited.

Almost a third of retailers (30%) who responded to the Commission’s survey claim that suppliers do impose price restrictions.

Also, online stores – often very small commercial businesses – are now under a lot of pressure from the online shopping and price comparison platforms, the marketplaces, which due to the pandemic have gained a lot of power and now place restrictions on e-shops to make sales outside the platform or even in advertising.