ECONOMY

Survey points to main advantage of online stores

Survey points to main advantage of online stores
[Shutterstock]

According to 46% of consumers, the lower prices of products compared to those applicable in physical stores is one of the greatest advantages of shopping at online stores. 

According to a survey carried out by the Competition Commission, however, a large proportion of suppliers impose selling prices of the products on retailers indirectly or even directly, although the latter is prohibited. 

Almost a third of retailers (30%) who responded to the Commission’s survey claim that suppliers do impose price restrictions. 

Also, online stores – often very small commercial businesses – are now under a lot of pressure from the online shopping and price comparison platforms, the marketplaces, which due to the pandemic have gained a lot of power and now place restrictions on e-shops to make sales outside the platform or even in advertising.

Retail

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Storm Eva postpones Sunday opening of stores
ECONOMY

Storm Eva postpones Sunday opening of stores

Grocery turnover grows on fewer but more expensive purchases
RETAIL MARKET

Grocery turnover grows on fewer but more expensive purchases

Greeks like e-commerce but point to shortcomings
ECONOMY

Greeks like e-commerce but point to shortcomings

‘Household basket’ launched
RETAIL MARKET

‘Household basket’ launched

Stores in Greece can open this Sunday
ECONOMY

Stores in Greece can open this Sunday

Greek stores say ‘yes’ to Black Friday, ‘no’ to interim sales
ECONOMY

Greek stores say ‘yes’ to Black Friday, ‘no’ to interim sales