Tourism sector enterprises benefitting from RRF loans

Goldman Sachs. Fresh from selling its stake in hotel group Sani/Ikos, in Halkidiki, Goldman Sachs has just acquired three hotel units on the same peninsula in northern Greece. Earlier this week Goldman Sachs Asset Management sealed the takeover of Athos Palace, Pallini Beach and Theophano Imperial, from G Hotels of the Grigoriadis family.

Eight businesses connected to tourism stand to benefit from the first batch of funding from the European Union-financed Recovery and Resilience Fund.

The first five concern hotels, the other two are major car rental companies in Greece and the eighth pertains to the shipping industry. They are investment projects with a total budget of 607 million euros which have been financed by 50% with low-interest loans from the Fund and, in their majority, by 30% from commercial banks and 20% with equity.

Among the hotels, the projects that stand out are a €40-million investment plan for the construction of a new five-star hotel with a capacity of 261 rooms on Kos island by the Patouris company, and a €42.3-million plan for the complete renovation and upgrade to five-star category of a hotel complex in Hersonissos, Crete, by the Cretan Investment Group of Greece.

The Patmos Aktis hotel is also investing a total budget of €8 million for its expansion and modernization. Also, in Apokoronas in Crete, Akti Kalyves Hotel and Tourism Enterprises is carrying out an investment project of €14.4 million for the construction of a 97-room hotel.

Another €1.12-million project by the Spyridakos Group concerns the energy upgrade of an existing hotel and equipment on the Cycladic island of Serifos.