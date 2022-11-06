Platform fo heating subsidy opens on Monday

ECONOMY

The platform for applying for this year’s heating oil subsidy opens on Monday on the website of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE).

The subsidy is expected to benefit 1.3 million residents, with 90% receiving 800 euros and the remaining 10%, from areas that tend to experience particularly harsh winters, set to receive as much as 1,000 euros.

New inductees who are switching from natural gas back to heating oil stand to benefit by 1,600 euros as part of the government’s incentive program to reduce reliance on Russian gas.

The subsidy will be distributed in three instalments: in December, February and April. The platform for applications closes on December 9.

