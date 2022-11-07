Greece to cancel Alexandroupoli port tender as its importance increases

Greece is expected to cancel a tender for the sale of a majority stake in its northern port of Alexandroupoli as its strategic location coupled with geopolitical developments caused by the war in Ukraine are forcing the government to reconsider the terms of the tender, according to Money Review, an economic news website of Kathimerini.

The port functions as a supply base for NATO forces throughout Eastern Europe and is part of a five-year term framework (Greek-American Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement) for the presence of the US Armed Forces in Greece signed in May 2022.

The announcements from Greece’s privatization agency TAIPED are expected toward the end of the week.

The bidders for a 67% stake in the port were Quintana Infrastructure and Development through Liberty Port Holdings, and International Port Investments Alexandroupoli, a joint venture of Black Summit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna, TAIPED said in September 13.