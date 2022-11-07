ECONOMY

Greece to cancel Alexandroupoli port tender as its importance increases

Greece to cancel Alexandroupoli port tender as its importance increases

Greece is expected to cancel a tender for the sale of a majority stake in its northern port of Alexandroupoli as its strategic location coupled with geopolitical developments caused by the war in Ukraine are forcing the government to reconsider the terms of the tender, according to Money Review, an economic news website of Kathimerini. 

The port functions as a supply base for NATO forces throughout Eastern Europe and is part of a five-year term framework (Greek-American Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement) for the presence of the US Armed Forces in Greece signed in May 2022.

The announcements from Greece’s privatization agency TAIPED are expected toward the end of the week.

The bidders for a 67% stake in the port were Quintana Infrastructure and Development through Liberty Port Holdings, and International Port Investments Alexandroupoli, a joint venture of Black Summit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna, TAIPED said in September 13.

Investments Defense Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EAB lands multimillion-dollar contracts with Lockheed Martin
BUSINESS

EAB lands multimillion-dollar contracts with Lockheed Martin

Industry turns away from natural gas
ECONOMY

Industry turns away from natural gas

Startup mission headed to San Francisco
ECONOMY

Startup mission headed to San Francisco

Reports that PPC is set to buy 70% of Enel Romania denied
ECONOMY

Reports that PPC is set to buy 70% of Enel Romania denied

UK SPAC nears completion of RTO of Hellenic Dynamics
ECONOMY

UK SPAC nears completion of RTO of Hellenic Dynamics

Greece tops Change in Business Environment Rankings
ECONOMY

Greece tops Change in Business Environment Rankings