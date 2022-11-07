ECONOMY

Platform for heating allowance applications opens

Platform for heating allowance applications opens
[InTime News]

A platform where citizens can apply for a heating allowance for the period 2022-2023 opened on Monday.

The eligible households are about 1.3 million and the amount of the subsidy will range between 100 to 1,600 euros. The first payment is scheduled for December 21 and will concern those that received the allowance last year, on condition that they have applied for it by December 9.

Additionally, the heating allowance for those that use pellet or firewood as fuel will be offered to all those staying in areas with up to 10,000 inhabitants, while last year it was given to residents of areas with up to 2,500 inhabitants.

[AMNA]

 

