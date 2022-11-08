ECONOMY

Heating oil platform set to open

Heating oil platform set to open

Citizens can now apply for a heating allowance for the 2022-23 period as on Monday the relevant e-platform opened for applications on www.aade.gr.

Eligible households number about 1.3 million and the amount of the subsidy will range between 100 and 1,600 euros.

The first payment is scheduled for December 21 and will concern those that received the allowance last year, on the condition they have applied for it by December 9.

Additionally, the heating allowance for those that use pellets or firewood as fuel will be offered to all those staying in areas with up to 10,000 inhabitants, while last year it was given to residents of areas with up to 2,500 inhabitants.

 

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Platform for heating allowance applications opens
ECONOMY

Platform for heating allowance applications opens

Industry turns away from natural gas
ECONOMY

Industry turns away from natural gas

Platform fo heating subsidy opens on Monday
ECONOMY

Platform fo heating subsidy opens on Monday

Athens to tax electricity firms’ windfall profits
ECONOMY

Athens to tax electricity firms’ windfall profits

First heating allowance payment by December 21
ECONOMY

First heating allowance payment by December 21

Greece, Egypt building strategic relationship
ECONOMY

Greece, Egypt building strategic relationship