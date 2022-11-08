Heating oil platform set to open

Citizens can now apply for a heating allowance for the 2022-23 period as on Monday the relevant e-platform opened for applications on www.aade.gr.

Eligible households number about 1.3 million and the amount of the subsidy will range between 100 and 1,600 euros.

The first payment is scheduled for December 21 and will concern those that received the allowance last year, on the condition they have applied for it by December 9.

Additionally, the heating allowance for those that use pellets or firewood as fuel will be offered to all those staying in areas with up to 10,000 inhabitants, while last year it was given to residents of areas with up to 2,500 inhabitants.