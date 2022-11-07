Greece paving the way for sustainable tourism growth

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias was interviewed on Monday on UK TV channel Sky News, in the context of the World Travel Market, which opened its doors in London.

Kikilias spoke of the sustainable growth of tourism and Greece’s campaign for 2023, which focuses on a sustainable tourism model that is environmentally friendly and has low carbon emissions.

He also referred to the “eco islands” initiative, namely energy-independent islands using only renewable energy sources, such as Symi, Halki and Astypalaia.

The minister also spoke about the 3 million British citizens who visited Greece this year and the special relationship between the two countries, the British people’s love for both the Greek islands and the Greek mainland, but also for Greek gastronomy.

He pointed out the extension of flights to Greece into November and the start of the tourism season earlier, from April, noting that Greece is a wonderful destination even for a weekend, or the so-called Greekend.

“Greece is a state of mind,” Kikilias said, adding that “the Greeks from antiquity until today have learned to offer our hospitality, as it is part of our DNA and of our culture.”

He underlined that the transition to sustainable tourism is not an easy path and has to be taken one step at a time.

Greece is one of the first tourism brands internationally and is paving the way for sustainable tourism growth, Kikilias said.