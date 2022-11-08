Launch of the Silicon Valley Greek Hub

Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Κostas Fragogiannis, along with Deputy Development Minister Christos Dimas and the general secretary for international economic relations of the Foreign Ministry and president of Enterprise Greece, Yiannis Smyrlis, inaugurated the Silicon Valley Greek Hub (SVGH) in San Francisco.

Members of the Greek community and entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley attended the event at the Greek Consulate.

SVGH is an initiative created under the auspices of the General Consulate of Greece to San Francisco and its members are Greeks of the Bay Area active in the field of technology.

Aiming to connect the Greek innovation ecosystem with Silicon Valley, in the context of economic diplomacy, SVGH paves the way for creative collaboration in entrepreneurship, business and technology.

The Greek delegation was accompanied by startup company executives who traveled to Silicon Valley to take part in the SVGH platform meetings, and who visited the Greek-owned company Matternet, where they presented their business model.

The Greek Consulate also organized a meeting with a Coinbase executive of Greek descent. In the following days, the Greek delegation will meet with investors, visit Berkeley University and there will also be a meeting with members of the Silicon Valley Hub to inaugurate the Mentoring Sessions initiative.