ATHEX: Stock index hits new 3-month high

The Greek stock market built further on the major rise of last Friday, to see its benchmark climb to a new three-month high on Monday. The positive outlook for the economy and certain key businesses, with growth in Greece expected to outperform the eurozone next year too, is contributing to banks as well as several other blue chips getting attention from foreign investors.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 885.30 points, adding 0.71% to Friday’s 879.10 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.86%, to end up at 2,158.55 points.

The banks index advanced 1.34%, as Eurobank augmented 2.61%, Piraeus rose 0.94%, National grew 0.75% and Alpha earned 0.52%.

Viohalco climbed 2.11%, Coca-Cola HBC and Titan Cement collected 1.75%, while Aegean Airlines conceded 2.11% and Ellaktor gave up 1.51%.

In total 47 stocks enjoyed gains, 38 posted losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 48.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s €73 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.08% to close at 76.45 points.

